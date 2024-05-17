Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Equitable worth $41,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,887.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

