Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Moelis & Company worth $44,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,511,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after buying an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $6,747,370.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $404,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,404 shares of company stock worth $23,001,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

