Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.54 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of CDW worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

