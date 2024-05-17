Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.73 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of DuPont de Nemours worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.57 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

