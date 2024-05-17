Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.17 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA opened at $210.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $210.94.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,877. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

