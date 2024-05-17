Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.42 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Teekay Tankers worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teekay Tankers Stock Up 1.1 %
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.27. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Teekay Tankers Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
