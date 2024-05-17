Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.05 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of W. R. Berkley worth $44,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

