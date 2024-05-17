Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.38 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $44,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $238.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.03. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

