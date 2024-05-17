Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $383.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.42. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

