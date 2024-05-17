Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $37,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

