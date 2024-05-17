Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of United States Steel worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,280,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,912,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $68,840,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $37,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.3 %

X opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

