Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exelon by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

