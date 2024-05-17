Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $42,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

