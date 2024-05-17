Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 184,647 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Bancorp worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,191 shares of company stock worth $214,194. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Bancorp stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

