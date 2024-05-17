Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 197,818 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $38,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %

BBIO opened at $31.04 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

