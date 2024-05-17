Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 34,821 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Essential Utilities worth $40,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

