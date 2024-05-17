Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,304 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock worth $3,548,734. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

