Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 57,452 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 38.52% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $42,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YLD. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,438,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

YLD opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.