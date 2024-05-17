Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Insmed worth $42,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Insmed by 898.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

