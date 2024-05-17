Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.