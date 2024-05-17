Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $45,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,829,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

