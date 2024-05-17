Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,140 shares of company stock valued at $36,051,162. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

