Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $39,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $275.00.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total transaction of $955,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,140 shares of company stock valued at $36,051,162. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
