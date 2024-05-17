Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $64,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

