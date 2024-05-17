Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

