Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,180 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Toll Brothers worth $40,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.