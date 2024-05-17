Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 104,924 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $44,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Onsemi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Onsemi by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Onsemi by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

