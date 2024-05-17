Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,508 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
OTIS opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Otis Worldwide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.