Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,508 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $41,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

