Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $333.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.