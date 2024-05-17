Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,185 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $39,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

