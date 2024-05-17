Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,726 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $39,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $269.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.