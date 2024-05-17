Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,544 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $43,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

