Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $345.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

