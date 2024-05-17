Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,111 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cytokinetics worth $43,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

