Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 485 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of TopBuild worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

NYSE:BLD opened at $405.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.92. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

