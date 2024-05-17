Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,179 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

EA opened at $129.16 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,369. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

