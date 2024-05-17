Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,943 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.88 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

