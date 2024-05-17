Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,931 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $42,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

PRU opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

