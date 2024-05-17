Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Crown worth $40,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 61.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crown by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Crown Trading Up 1.2 %

CCK stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

