Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $42,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $169.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

