Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,123,000 after buying an additional 297,147 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

