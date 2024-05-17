Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Toro worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.