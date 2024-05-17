Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $204.48. The stock has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

