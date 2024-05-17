Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Progressive Care had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.91%.

Progressive Care Stock Performance

Shares of RXMD stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Progressive Care has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services.

