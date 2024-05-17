Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Broadwind, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Broadwind in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWEN. StockNews.com raised Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.34. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

