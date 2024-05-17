Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $19.85 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,040 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,156,000 after buying an additional 940,419 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 718,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.