Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Masco by 573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 97,758 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Masco by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.