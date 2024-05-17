Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phunware in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $7.04 on Friday. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 403.47% and a negative net margin of 257.36%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.50) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

