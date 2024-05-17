Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Solid Biosciences Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.83). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

