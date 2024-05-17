Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Issued By B. Riley

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Altus Power in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altus Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

