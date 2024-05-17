Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.