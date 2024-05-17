Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Organigram Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%.
Institutional Trading of Organigram
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organigram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
